Summary Google's AI investments show promise with tools like the Pixel Screenshots app, but have formerly missed the mark with Gemini summaries within Recorder.

Transcription and summaries within Recorder have formerly struggled with long recordings, limiting the tool's usefulness in real-world scenarios.

Upgraded Gemini Nano with multimodality on the Pixel 9 series enables transcripts for lengthier 40+ minute recordings.

Google is making significant investments in AI, but its tools are often hit or miss. For reference, the new Pixel Screenshots app is a definite hit, as it intelligently analyzes and organizes screenshots that you capture, helping you seamlessly find them at a later date with conversational search prompts.

On the other hand, AI-enabled features like Gemini summaries for Google Recorder have been a total miss.

The on-device Gemini Nano-powered feature is finicky, to say the least. It promises real-time transcription summaries within the Recorder app, though it often surfaces a "Transcript is too short" error when your recording is less than a minute-long and a "Transcript is too long" error when it is over 15 minutes.

The former is likely not a big issue, but the latter is, considering that in real-world scenarios, summaries are often more useful for lengthier content, similar to the ones you see as Key Takeaway summaries at the top of this article.

According to a new Android Authority report by Mishaal Rahman, the AI-enabled feature will be slightly less curtailed on the Pixel 9 series.

Gemini Nano with multimodality reduces some limitations

The on-device transcription summary feature uses Google's Gemini Nano LLM, specifically to process your recordings right on your device. The Pixel 9 series, on the other hand, uses an advanced LLM dubbed Gemini Nano with multimodality, which allows it to generate transcripts and summaries of much longer recordings. While the exact cutoff is currently unknown, according to the report, Rahman was able to generate a transcript of a recording that was 41 minutes long, which is a significant step up from the Pixel 8 series' 15-minute cutoff.

It's worth noting that even with the upgraded LLM, recordings of over an hour still result in a "Transcript is too long" error. Also worth noting is that, as of now, there is no indication from Google suggesting that Gemini Nano with multimodality will expand to older Pixels, so lengthy on-device recording transcriptions might remain a Pixel 9 exclusive.