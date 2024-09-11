Key Takeaways Google's Switch to Android app simplifies iOS-to-Android migrations, working with a Data Transfer Tool on the Android side.

Potential rebrand to "Android Switch" adds iOS 18 features support, corroborated by UI changes.

Transfer of WhatsApp chats can be challenging due to lack of interoperability, but Google is working on making that process smoother too.

Apple recently pulled the wraps off the iPhone 16 series, but the device might seem a tad underwhelming for an Apple loyalist, especially for the asking price. For a potential buyer who isn't locked into the company's ecosystem, the Google Pixel 9 Pro might be an attractive option too. However, migrating your data from iOS to Android hasn't been easy without the Google-made tool on Apple's App Store, called Switch to Android. It is

Until quite recently, we only had Google Drive backups working to help transfer data from an iPhone to Android. In 2021, we caught wind of plans to make this move easier with Google working on an iOS-to-Android migration app. The efforts materialized as the Switch to Android app in 2022, listed on Apple's App Store so iPhone users can switch to a new Pixel phone easily. This app backs up your data and handles the transfer to a Data Transfer Tool on Android devices with GMS, which then ensures it is stored correctly on your new Android device.

Things have only improved since then, but app researcher and tipster @AssembleDebug on X (formerly Twitter) told Android Authority of damning evidence showing a complete rebrand, just days after the iPhone 16 launch. While there's little telling while Google is doing this, code in version 1.0.667928924 of the data transfer tool indicates the iOS component will be rebranded from "Switch to Android" to "Android Switch."

<string name="ios_switching_app_title">Android Switch</string>

UI changes confirm rebrand, code reveals more secrets

The tipster also managed to corroborate the Android-side changes with screenshots from the updated app for the operating system. Moreover, Google is also adding support for a few features introduced in iOS 18, so apps you lock or hide on your iPhone aren't forgotten in the migration. However, you may need to re-conceal these apps on the new Android phone because the process varies by device maker.

<string name="fragment_app_picker_description_d2d_ios_v3_ios18">We found a match for ^1 of your iOS® apps. Some in-app purchases might not transfer. Locked or hidden apps can be transferred, but you’ll need to lock or hide them again after setup. By installing each app, you agree with its permissions</string> <string name="ios_whatsapp_message_ios18">Trouble scanning? On your iPhone, open WhatsApp, then go to Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android. Make sure WhatsApp isn’t locked or hidden, or your chats won’t transfer.</string>

Another challenging transfer is that of your WhatsApp chats. Lack of interoperability makes the process cumbersome, but Google is somehow keeping abreast with the changes. The Data Restore tool is also working on adding a warning to ensure your chats aren't locked or hidden on iOS if you want them migrated to Android.