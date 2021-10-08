We now know who to thank for bringing back an RSS reader to Google's roundhouse. The Web Feed feature that has been hanging behind a flag in the Chrome web browser for several months has officially gone public.

Adrienne Porter Felt, a Chrome engineer, took to Twitter to tout the ability for Android users to follow sites and read their RSS feeds whenever they draw a new tab. Calling it a project that's "near and dear" to her, she said an official rollout is ongoing, but those who have stable Chrome 94 installed can head to chrome://flags/#web-feed/ and enable the flag manually. Don't have Chrome 94? Check the Play Store for an update or hit up APK Mirror.

From there, users can follow any site with an RSS feed — if not, ask your friendly web dev to ensure that they have a <link> tag up – by hitting the ⋮ icon on the navigation bar, then hitting Follow at the bottom of the menu. Open a new tab to check out your new feed.

Vale Google Reader, as it died well before its time, but long live web feeds on Chrome.

Feed following will come to iOS next and then on desktop well down the line.

