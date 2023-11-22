Summary Users are unhappy with a recent update to Google Assistant's Read Aloud function that hinders its playback capabilities.

The impact of this update could potentially make other AI-based features, like Google's AI-based summary generator, more useful and popular.

The potential negative effects of future updates on similar summary generators and AI features could deter users from utilizing these functions.

If you’ve started using the Read Aloud function of Google Assistant, you might already be relying on its convenience. Through this feature, you can instruct your device to play back text for you to hear and digest while multitasking. However, a new update from Google might have just killed off the most critical function, and users aren’t pleased.

An update posted by @ArtemR on X (formerly Twitter) on November 14 recently shed light on the impact of an update to Read Aloud, which hinders the playback function. Specifically, they mention a few problems — it no longer seems to be possible to tap on a word, and prompt Read Aloud to begin reading from that spot. Your device also won’t continue reading if you switch away to another app while playback is in progress.

Whether or not this issue will be remedied has yet to be seen. If no solution is provided, it could make features like Google’s AI-based summary generator more useful. The generator was first reported to be in the works back in July 2023. Queuing up Assistant while in Chrome or an in-app browser would bring up a Summarize button and Read command. By leveraging generative AI, the Assistant could then summarize a webpage and read it out loud for convenience.

Google Docs already offers a similar feature, but users have raised concerns about the accuracy of these generated summaries. This hasn’t stopped Google from integrating such AI features into YouTube. A recent experiment began testing how AI could summarize comments on YouTube content and sort them by topic. A Bing-like chatbot is also being trialed to see how it could help answer viewer questions during playback. The bot could potentially provide other video suggestions, generate summaries, and queue up quizzes to accompany academic content.

With all of these features in mind, there is now the issue of whether future updates will impact similar summary generators, as Read Aloud was affected. If so, it could deter some users from utilizing these features — those who want to use other apps while leveraging Read Aloud may forego the option altogether now, for example. In turn, similar features could become viewed as unnecessary, inconvenient, or simply unreliable.

Generally speaking, Google has been exploring new ways to use AI to develop new features across the board. Whether you’re a dedicated Chrome user, rely on Assistant, or browse YouTube, there is likely an AI-based feature coming to a device near you. However, how beneficial it will be to your overall user experience will likely be negligible and could change at any time.