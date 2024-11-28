Key Takeaways Google Messages may introduce a dedciated 'STOP' button to unsubscribe from RCS Business Messages.

The 'STOP' button essentially automates the unsubscribing process by texting the keyword.

The tool was spotted in Google Messages v20241125_04 beta. It is unclear if and when it will be available in stable.

Google Messages is our go-to RCS messaging app, and that also seems to be the case for some of you.

The app offers a variety of features that we've now come to expect from all modern messaging solutions, including the likes of read receipts, group chats, typing indicators, end-to-end-encryption, and more, with the tech giant constantly adding a stream of new features. Earlier this year, the app gained a pop-up warning for links received via RCS from an unknown number. Now, to further combat the spam problem, Google appears to be working on giving users an easier way to 'STOP' receiving unsolicited promotional messages.

As spotted by credible code sleuth Assemble Debug and reported by Android Authority, Google Messages v20241125_04 beta highlights that the tech giant is working on a dedicated 'STOP' button to help users unsubscribe from RCS Business Messages (RBM). For reference, users can already reply to business messages with the word 'STOP' to be removed from their messaging list.

All that Google's upcoming feature will do is give you a dedicated 'STOP' button that automatically shows up on RBM chats, tapping which will automate the unsubscribing process by texting the keyword.

A simpler way to avoid future RCS Business Messages

Source: Andorid Authority

The implementation of a dedicated STOP button will save users time, who've either been manually texting STOP, or blocking and reporting each individual RBM.

Post-unsubscribing, users will receive one last message from the sender, essentially acknowledging that they've been taken off the messaging list. Users are free to get back on the list by texting 'START.' It is currently unclear if and when the simple-yet-effective shortcut will roll out.

In other Google Messages-related news, the messaging app also seems to be testing a WhatsApp-like UI for media sharing. The change, which was spotted in Google Messages beta (20241118_03_RC00), essentially merges the camera viewfinder and the gallery icon into one. While not available in stable yet, once rolled out, the merged button will bring up a fullscreen camera viewfinder, with the last three images from your gallery visible at the bottom.