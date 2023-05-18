Google is going big on AI this year. The company plans to introduce AI-powered tools and features across all its products and services to boost your productivity further. This was evident from the barrage of AI-related announcements made by Google at its I/O conference this year. With Search Labs, the company also provided users a single access point to try its various AI experiments. But right now, the program has a waitlist, though your premium Google One subscription can help you get ahead in the queue. Google is now offering some of its Pixel Superfan members the same benefit.

The company is sending out emails to random Pixel Superfans, offering them priority access to Search Labs to try out its various AI experiments. Note that not all Pixel Superfan members are eligible for this perk. Plus, once you get the mail, you must fill up the linked form with your personal Gmail account. Make sure to do so quickly, as seats are limited.

Similar to your premium Google One premium subscription, you won't get immediate access to Search Labs with your Pixel Superfan membership. You only get priority dibs on the limited available seats. There's no clarity on when Search Labs officially opens, with Google's email mentioning the launch will happen "in the coming weeks."

This is not the first time Google has extended special privileges to Pixel Superfan community members. In March 2023, the company randomly invited some Pixel fans to try out Google Bard.

For now, Search Labs will only provide you access to the Search Generative Experience. This will supercharge your Google Search results by compiling and summarizing information to help you quickly find what you are looking for. The AI-powered Google Search experience will initially be limited to US folks.

