Google bundled the $99 Pixel Buds A-series with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro pre-orders in the US and Canada, which was nice enough. In Europe, where the new Pixels are also available, the pre-order bundle was even more generous and included the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 worth €400. However, due to unprecedented demand and global supply issues, Google has found itself in a position where it cannot ship the flagship Bose headphones to all customers who pre-ordered the phone. That's why it has come up with another pre-order bundle that, in many ways, is even better than the original offer.

The company is reaching out to select Pixel 6 pre-order customers and informing them of the new bundle, consisting of the Bose QuietComfort 45 worth €350 and a €75 Google Store voucher. Combined, the new pre-order bundle is worth €425, up from the Bose 700's value of €400. The QuietComfort 45 may not look as sleek as the Bose 700 and offer slightly worse sound quality, but it does provide superior noise cancellation and longer battery life. It is also easier to carry since it can collapse inwards, which occupies less space, unlike the Bose 700 that only folds flat. As for the €75 Google Store credit, you can use it towards buying the 2nd gen Pixel Stand whenever it goes up for sale.

If you pre-ordered the Pixel 6 or 6 Pro from one of the participating retailers in Europe like Amazon or carriers like Vodafone, you could claim your free pair of Bose headphones 14 days after purchasing the phone but within 45 days from the order date. If you have already claimed your offer, but the headphones are yet to ship, Google could still reach out to you and provide you with the new bundle. Presumably, all the pre-order customers yet to claim their offer will get the new bundle by default. As for US Pixel 6 customers, you'll have to be content with the Pixel Buds A-series.

