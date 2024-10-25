Key Takeaways Google is rolling out a Quick Share update for Windows devices.

The Update focuses on optimizing the app's performance on the platform, and squashes several bugs. It doesn't bring any new features.

Google is also testing out a percentage indicator for transfer progress on mobile. The change is yet to roll out widely.

Samsung and Google's merged Quick Share is a convenient file-sharing app. Available on Android, ChromeOS, and Windows, the app lets users transmit photos, videos, documents, audio files, and even entire folders through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Direct.

For mobile users, the application is set to gain support for file transmission over mobile data. Windows users, on the other hand, are receiving an update too, and although it isn't as exciting as mobile data support, it is necessary for the application's overall stability.

The update focuses solely on optimizing the application for Windows devices and squashing bugs that have long-plagued the app, bringing Quick Share to v1.0.2002.2 on Windows, as spotted by 9to5Google. A rundown of all the changes can be found below:

Fixed to delete files received from an unknown sender with the same payload ID.

Fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when a file name has non-ASCII characters.

Fixed an issue where non-ASCII characters prevented received files from opening successfully.

Fixed an issue when reading preferences.

Fixed an issue where preferences failed to save on certain system configurations.

Fixed an issue that kept the Quick Share shortcut icon from showing up in the Start menu after installation.

Fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when reading an input file.

Fixed an issue that caused multiple GATT reads during discovery.

Fixed a bug to stop Wi-Fi LAN advertising.

Fixed an issue that caused the app to crash when connecting to Bluetooth.

Fixed an issue that prevented the Wi-Fi hotspot profile from being deleted correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Wi-Fi hotspot couldn’t be recovered when the app was closed during file transfer.

Get ready for an improved mobile app UI as well

The update follows version 1.0.1939.4, which improved the app's animations, added car and foldable devices to the list of device types, alongside support for credential expiration. It's worth noting that the Quick Share app on the Microsoft Store is Samsung's iteration, and currently only works with Samsung devices. Google's unified version of the app for Windows devices is only available through its own website.

In other Quick Share-related news, Google seems to be testing out a UI tweak for the app on mobile that brings it closer to the desktop counterpart. For reference, Quick Share on Windows shows an estimate of the time remaining alongside the transfer speed during an active transfer. As part of a recent test, users on mobile have now started spotting a percentage-based progress bar, resulting in more precise transfer progress tracking. The change seems to be part of an A/B test, and hasn't rolled out widely yet.