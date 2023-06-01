Summer is just around the corner, and Google is celebrating the warm season with a slew of updates across Android, the web, and WearOS. While we still have to wait for the June Feature Drop to hit the Pixel devices as a system update, the company is already rolling out new features to its apps and services on all kinds of devices.

New widgets

Google is still in the process of creating more widgets, and that’s particularly clear with this feature drop. Phones and tablets are in to get new widgets for Google Finance, Google TV, and Google News. The former widget is apparently already rolling out widely, and it’s part of the Google app. It allows you to track your most important investments right on your home screen, in case you want some more anxiety whenever you turn your phone’s screen on. Meanwhile, Google TV’s widget wants to make it easier to find personalized watch suggestions at a glance, and the Google News home screen addition will offer the latest and most important headlines right at your fingertips.

While none of these widgets are entirely new concepts, they all share the same Material You design language, making them feel right at home on Pixel phones. The widgets are available globally on devices running Android 6 and newer.

When Google first released its emoji-merging feature for Gboard it was an instant hit, and Emoji Kitchen is only getting better with every passing month. As part of the June Feature Drop, Google is adding new summer-themed emoji combinations to the mix, though the company is still light on the details. A look at the image provided by the company below teases that some of the new combos are going to involve sharks, though.

Spotify, Wallet, and Keep on WearOS

We have a lot of things we’d love to see improved in the next version of WearOS, but in the meantime, Google is adding a few new features to its smartwatch operating system. For one, Google teamed up with Spotify to announce that the music streaming service’s AI DJ is now available on the watch platform, allowing you to access the special radio host from your wrist. Apart from the DJ, the company says that there are some more new tiles and watch face complications to enjoy from Spotify. The DJ is only available in the US, the UK, Canada, and Ireland for Premium subscribers, though.

If you use Google Wallet and live in the San Francisco Bay Area or Washington, DC, and happen to use public transit, you can now import your SmarTrip and Clipper cards to Google Wallet and use them right on your wrist. Google also reiterated that it introduced new Keep watch complications a while back to give you quick access to individual to-do lists or notes right from the watch face.

Dark web reports for Gmail

During Google I/O this year, Google announced dark web monitoring for Gmail users. The feature was previously only available to Google One subscribers but is now available for anyone with a Google account. You still need to head to the Google One website or app to use this, but it doesn’t cost you anything. The feature allows you to make a one-off scan to check if your Gmail ID hsa leaked on the dark web, complete with guidance on what to do to protect yourself online. Google One subscribers are still in for additional perks, like the option to search for further leaked information like the social security number and automatic recurring scanning.

As of June 1, the rollout for these dark web reports should now be complete in the US. In the coming months, the company will roll the option out to 20 more countries.

Reading practice

After shutting down its Rivet reading practice apps in 2020, Google is back with a new Reading Practice service as part of Google Play Books. Within the app, you can access a special section that allows you to practice reading with your kid. Google says the option is available for thousands of children’s books, including some that are free of charge. Reading practice makes your kid read highlighted words out loud, complete with guidance on how to pronounce if they need it.

Rolling out over the coming weeks

While we’re still eagerly waiting for the Pixel Feature Drop to hit with the latest changes coming as part of Android 13’s third and last Quarterly Platform Release, these new additions are going to be available for everyone, no matter if they have a Pixel phone or not. The new capabilities and releases are rolling out right now and should arrive for everyone in the coming weeks.