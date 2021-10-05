If you pay close enough attention to Android, you know how often various settings menus are rearranged every single month. Recently, Google removed the "More" tab from its main search app, eliminating an easy way for users to find and view search history and reminders. Thankfully, those options are turning up in a new space: the Pixel Launcher's Discover feed.

As spotted by 9to5Google, tapping on your profile photo in Discover pulls up an account switcher with direct access to search history, recent topics, and reminders. That's a big deal for anyone who needs to access this information regularly, as it's much easier to reach from the home screen.

If you have Discover disabled, you can still find these options in the updated search app. While the More tab is gone, the avatar page in Google's main app contains identical options. The Discover feed is undoubtedly faster to access, but it's not all too difficult in the standard app either.

Left: Old "More" tab. Middle: Discover account settings. Right: New weather options.

It's not the only change we've spotted with Google's latest update. The weather page has also moved its "Add to homescreen" shortcut to the avatar menu, removing the sidebar altogether. Neither of these redesigns is anything major, but it all adds up to a cohesive method for navigating through apps.

These changes are appearing in Google 12.38, though they aren't live for everyone just yet. I'm seeing them specifically on a Pixel 4a running Android 11, though my Android 12 beta device still sports the outdated More tab. So much for cutting edge. Grab the latest version of Google through the Play Store link below or via APK Mirror.

