Summary The official Android YouTube channel uploaded an ad building hype for RCS coming to iOS this fall.

Google wants everyone to know that RCS support in iOS 18's Messages app will bring clearer photos, fixed group chats, and typing and delivery indicators.

Google's push for cross-platform end-to-end encryption continues and could soon enhance security for iOS and Android messaging.

There are still some pretty major kinks to work out — like the question of how to handle cross-platform end-to-end encryption — but RCS is indeed coming to iPhones this fall, paving the way for advanced chats between Android and iOS without the need to install a third-party messaging app. Now, after Google's pushy Get The Message ad campaign helped pressure Apple into adding the functionality to iOS 18 in the first place, the company is returning the favor with a new ad celebrating the milestone.

Google posted the new RCS ad on the official Android YouTube channel, but ironically, it's more of a hat-tip to iOS 18 than anything (via 9to5Google). The video starts off by proclaiming "RCS is finally coming to iPhones," and then goes on to explain the benefits of this change for Android and iOS users alike.

No more blurry photos, no more broken group chats

RCS support in the iOS 18 Messages app will lead to many of the same improvements Android users saw back when RCS support was first added to Google's texting app, then called Android Messages. But for those who still haven't tried the features, Google's new video clarifies that you can expect "No more blurry photos," "No more broken group chats," and "Read receipts and typing indicators between Android and iPhones."

You may notice that any talk of end-to-end encryption was omitted. This video is targeted at novice users, so it makes sense to keep things simple, but while basic encryption will be included with Apple's RCS implementation, which is expected to be based on Universal Profile 2.4 to start, it is only in-transit encryption, not end-to-end. To help remedy this, Google has thrown its weight behind a new cross-platform E2EE standard called MLS, and early signs suggest it could soon bring full end-to-end encryption to the Universal Profile, paving the way for secure chats between iOS and Android's default messaging apps in the near future.

After all the work Google has done on this front — remember, this is the same company that cranked out messaging apps practically every year before it landed on RCS — it deserves to give itself a hearty pat on the back. Because, like the final tagline in this video points out, "Better photos, better videos, better group chats" will most definitely translate to "better messaging for everyone."