Summary Google has committed to cracking down on fake reviews by improving fraud detection and punishing offenders.

Businesses using shady tactics will lose the ability to submit reviews or have existing ones wiped for at least six months.

Individuals posting fake reviews will face a permanent ban, including deletion of the entire review history.

The internet has changed how we check out products, giving consumers easy access to feedback from other buyers. Online reviews have become a go-to for making purchasing decisions, but not all of them can be trusted. Since 2015, thousands of fake reviews have been spotted on major platforms. In 2021, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Google’s handling of fake reviews—or lack of it. Now, regulators say Google has agreed to step up its efforts in the UK, promising better fraud detection and action against those rigging ratings.

In a press release, the CMA revealed that Google has committed to taking stricter measures to spot and remove fake reviews (via The Verge). The goal is to crack down faster on businesses and people trying to game the system with phony endorsements. This comes after the CMA’s investigation raised some serious red flags about how Google has been handling fake reviews so far.

Businesses caught using shady tactics to boost reviews will face immediate consequences, like losing their ability to submit reviews. Repeat offenders will get hit harder, with all existing reviews wiped out for at least six months. Companies trying to fake their way to better ratings will also get flagged with warning alerts on their profiles and temporarily lose the ability to collect new reviews.

As for individuals who keep posting fake or misleading reviews about UK businesses, they’re looking at a permanent ban. That includes deleting their entire review history, no matter where they’re based.

Google already rolled out similar measures on Google Maps to make sure reviews are genuine, stressing how important it is for feedback to reflect actual experiences.

Fake reviews are a big problem for consumers, tricking them into buying low-quality or overpriced products. In the worst cases, they might even end up with counterfeit or unsafe products without knowing it. Thankfully, in the US, the FTC finally got serious about cracking down on fake reviews, safeguarding consumers and encouraging fair competition.

To make sure Google sticks to its commitment, it’ll need to send regular updates to the CMA for the next three years. This will help the CMA keep track of how well Google’s tackling fake reviews.

On top of that, the new Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act rolling out in April 2025 will give the CMA even more power. It’ll allow regulators to slap huge fines—up to 10% of a company’s global revenue—if they break consumer protection laws. That’s a pretty serious warning for any company thinking about ignoring consumer rights.