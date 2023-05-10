As remote work becomes more common, Google has been hard at work trying to make virtual meetings all the more interactive. Back in 2021, the company announced it was working on Project Starline, a machine learning venture that would use a large window to show the person on the other end of a call in a lifelike size and in 3D.

Project Starline aims to make calls as realistic as possible. Using AI, it'll create a model of the person you are talking to and project it onto a light field display that will make it seem like they are in the same room as you. At the time of the announcement, the device was large and cumbersome, severely limiting its use cases. In order to make it more accessible for office workers, Google unveiled its latest prototype that boasts a reduced size and fewer cameras.

Instead of having a massive screen with a plethora of cameras surrounding it, this new model will resemble more of a TV you'd bring home, making it much easier to move around in an office.

Google's ambitious project is still months if not years away, but the company says it's received positive feedback from its partners who claim that Project Starline has helped improve workers' relationships, reduced meeting fatigue, and increased people's attentiveness. It's a small sample size, to be sure, but a fully idealized version of this project could go a long way into making meetings less tiresome.

It's been a busy day for Google and its AI division. At I/O the company announced a number of new features including AI-generated email responses and search results.

On the hardware side of things, Google officially unveiled the Pixel 7a as well as the long-awaited Pixel Fold which will retail for a whopping $1,800. Tablet enthusiasts will be happy to see the relatively affordable Pixel Tablet.