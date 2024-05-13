Summary Google is partnering with HP to commercialize Project Starline, a technology that aims to create more human experiences in communication.

Project Starline is rooted in AI and 3D imaging, giving users an immersive experience with eye contact and gestures during video calls.

The commercialization of Project Starline is set for 2025, with potential support for Google Meet and Zoom to enhance existing platforms.

Communication has indisputably come a long way on the internet since the early days of instant messaging and email. Thanks to the development of video communication software, it’s now possible to communicate with others face-to-face in real-time, regardless of location. However, there is still much left to desire when you can’t physically be with the person – the actual human connection is difficult, if not impossible, to replicate. Google has developed an AI-based initiative to tackle this problem, and it could soon become more widely available.

In an update posted on its company blog, Google announced that it is partnering with HP to begin the commercialization of its Project Starline technology. Project Starline is the company’s initiative aimed at creating a more human experience while utilizing communication technology. Starline is rooted in AI and 3D imaging – Google says it acts like a “magic window,” giving users an opportunity to connect with another person via eye contact and other gestures. The goal is to create a more immersive experience for everyone on the video call.

When will Project Starline be commercialized?

Specifically, Google states that the commercialization of Project Starline will not go into effect until 2025. However, the company is aiming to make support for Google Meet and Zoom a reality. This would eliminate any pitfalls that could emerge from attempting to leverage the technology within existing platforms. In its blog post, Google didn’t say exactly how it will be working with HP to commercialize Starline technology. That being said, it’s not too farfetched to believe it could eventually work seamlessly with HP products in the future as well.

The potential of Project Starline is still fairly unknown, with a select few outside of Google having gotten their hands on it. However, it is known that Starline technology currently supports one-on-one interaction – the ability to deploy it in conversations with multiple people could be coming down the pipeline. Starline does appear to include features, such as spatial audio, which help create a more life-like experience. Until it becomes more widely available, it’s hard to determine just how useful the technology will be in everyday life.