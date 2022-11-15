Google’s advertising business heavily relies on third-party cookies, and there are many problems coming with them. They’re invasive to your privacy and can track you around the web, knowing exactly which websites you’ve visited and what you’ve clicked on. Google wants to fix the situation with a more privacy-friendly approach, the so-called Privacy Sandbox. It’s supposed to replace third-party cookies on Google platforms altogether in 2024, but until then, a lot of testing needs to be done. And that’s just what Google will soon enable on Android. Developers can sign up for the Privacy Sandbox beta early next year.

The Privacy Sandbox beta will roll out to devices running Android 13. This follows a developer preview and makes it possible to test the third-party cookie replacement in more environments. The developer preview will continue to exist, though, and it will receive updates and new features before the beta. In contrast to the developer preview, developers will need to enroll for the test, verifying their identity and give the API specific data about themselves to make it work better. Google offers these sign-ups on the Android Developers website. Google additionally requires developers to join an early testers program.

To support the Privacy Sandbox, developers will have to compile their apps to target API level 33 (which is Android 13). It will receive an extension enabling necessary features in the near future.

Privacy Sandbox isn’t Google's first attempt at fixing third-party cookies. Before it, the company experimented with FLoC, short for Federated Learning of Cohorts. The system was implemented in a way that would barely add any benefits compared to third-party cookies, though, and Google quickly shut the experiment down after privacy advocates and other companies rallied against it. With Privacy Sandbox, the company hopes for a better reception. So far, it looks like that’s the case, as the public outrage is far smaller than it was surrounding FLoC.

Privacy Sandbox was supposed to roll out this year in stable already, but the company kept pushing back the date, with a full 2024 release now targeted, complete with the sunsetting of third-party cookies.