Believe it or not, June is right around the corner. Next month doesn't just mark the start of summer — it's also Pride Month in many parts of the world. Google routinely uses June as a chance to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with wallpapers and ringtones for its Pixel devices, but the Chrome team is getting a jump-start on the fun. Starting today, Chrome OS users can select from a bunch of wallpapers perfect for Pride Month.

Accessing this library of wallpapers is super easy. On your Chromebook, head into the Wallpaper app and look for the LGBTQ Artists collection. You'll find fifteen images to pick from, all designed to honor the LGBTQ+ community with artwork from a wide selection of creators. There's a little something for everyone here, whether you're looking for something abstract, impressionistic, or straight out of a sketchbook. While many of them are bright and colorful, a couple will even work well with Chrome's dark mode.

It's likely just the start of a month filled with new Pride-centric art from Google. The company routinely brings new wallpapers to Pixels through its "Curated Culture" section, while also adding new ringtones through timely Feature Drops. We're just days away from the start of June, so expect some Pride-focused wallpapers on your Pixel very soon.

If you don't have a Chromebook, you don't have to miss out on these exclusive wallpapers. We've got them ready to download through a ZIP file containing all fifteen in high-res form. You can also check out all of Google's other Chrome OS-exclusive wallpapers.

