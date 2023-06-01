Google has a long history of supporting LGBTQ+ rights, and it has been a vocal advocate for equality for many years. In 2010, Google introduced domestic partner benefits to its gay and lesbian employees, and it has continued to expand its benefits for LGBTQ+ employees in the years since. Google also highlights its commitment to diversity and inclusion for these employees by celebrating Pride Month every June, and the company's latest commemoration includes the launch of a new hub dedicated to the history and heritage of Ballroom culture.

The Ballroom in Focus hub is the result of a partnership between Google Arts & Culture and experts from the Ballroom community and Destination Tomorrow, an LGBTQ+ center based out of the Bronx borough in New York. The hub contains about 2,000 images, including 1,000 entries that have been digitized for the first time and a few items that have been enhanced using Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser, which are the same AI-powered editing tools found on many of Google's best Android phones.

Ballroom in Focus also highlights more than 25 stories from the Ballroom culture pioneers themselves and pays tribute to community leaders who have made significant contributions to Ballroom culture, including Christopher Street and Junior LaBeija.

Google's Pride Month celebration extends to the rest of its products, such as the Play Store, which will highlight apps, games, and books for the LGBTQ+ community. Spotify and Audible, for example, will feature LGBTQ+ artists.

Meanwhile, YouTube will put LGBTQ+ creators in the beauty, gaming, and lifestyle categories front and center. This means you'll see creators like Guy Tang, DIY with KB, and Say What! It’s Vegan? take center stage on the video-sharing platform throughout the whole month of June.

Google Assistant is also chiming in with stories from LGBTQ+ community members, which will be triggered when you say: "Hey Google, Happy Pride." In addition, Google TV will feature a variety of LGBTQ+ content throughout the month, which will be easily identifiable by the rainbow flag.

Finally, Google Meet has added a Pride effect that brightens up your background with a rainbow color tint and puts a rainbow flag heart on your cheek.

Google's celebration of Pride Month is an important way for the company to show its support for the LGBTQ+ community. Last year, Google Maps and Search added a label for LGBTQ+-owned businesses in an effort to help direct customers to these businesses in their localities.