Summary Google is working on a new design update for Material Design 3, claimed to be more expressive.

Code evidence hints at a collection of minor theming changes ahead.

Multiple such changes expected at the I/O 2025 expo in May.

Google caused quite a stir four years ago at its annual developer conclave called I/O, where it unveiled Material You design for Android 12. Although apps and system elements took a year to adapt, this update introduced dynamic theming. Now, Google I/O 2025 looms over the horizon again, and the Android libraries associated with theming components are already showing signs of major upcoming changes that Google hopes will make apps more "expressive."

Evolution is the only constant with Android UI design and we have seen