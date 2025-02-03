Summary Google may start reminding Pixel users to enable Wi-Fi calling in weak signal areas.

The reminder will allow users to enable Wi-Fi calling automatically or dismiss the prompt.

This intel comes from an APK teardown and the feature may not come to fruition.

Did you know a mobile network isn't the only way to make phone calls? You can also phone a friend via Wi-Fi. This is particularly helpful in areas with weak or no mobile network coverage, especially as we wait for satellite connections to become more widely available. Wi-Fi calling exists, but it's usually a feature that you need to enable on your phone. And, unless your phone automatically does it for you, you might not remember to enable it in times of need.

Android Authority recently did some digging and found that Google might start reminding Pixel users to enable Wi-Fi calling when they're in an area with bad mobile network coverage. This intel comes from an APK teardown performed on a system app for Pixels, so there's a clear indication that Google is working on this functionality, but there's no guarantee that it will be released.

How the reminder should work

In the teardown, code sleuth AssembleDebug investigated the Adaptive Connectivity Services app (version p.2025.01) and discovered a few lines of code that mentioned Wi-Fi calling. It seems that Google is working on a notification that would appear under certain conditions.

The notification would read "Turn on Wi-Fi calling to talk and text in places where the mobile network isn't as strong," and it would be accompanied by two options: Dismiss and Turn on. This means, that if this feature ever sees the light of the day, it will also let users dismiss the reminder. Or, users can pick "Turn on" and have their device automatically enable Wi-Fi calling.

Currently, Wi-Fi calling options can be found under Settings → Network & internet → SIMs → [carrier name] → Wi-Fi calling.

There isn't much clarity on when exactly users will be prompted with the reminder. Android Authority speculates that it could either be when the phone detects the user is in an area that needs Wi-Fi calling — such as a location with poor or nonexistent cell service — or it might just randomly remind users to enable the feature if it isn't already.

This feature will certainly serve as a reminder to a lot of users but also be helpful to people like my mom who might not even know she can make calls over Wi-Fi.