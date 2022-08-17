Google Podcasts is a useful, albeit limited, podcast app that comes preinstalled on Google Pixel phones. While lightweight, it has everything you need to play your favorite podcasts at home and on the go. Google Podcasts doesn't have as many features as some of the best podcast apps. Still, it has more than you think. Many helpful features are tucked away in menus or the app's settings, making them hard to spot for the casual user.

We rounded up the best tips and tricks for Google Podcasts to help you get the most out of the app.

Auto download new episodes

When you're traveling, there's nothing worse than opening your podcast app to find out you forgot to download the latest episodes from your favorite podcast. Google Podcast can save you this headache by auto-downloading new episodes. You can choose to auto-download from a single podcast or multiple.

Open Google Podcasts. Tap your Profile icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Podcasts settings. 2 Images Close Tap Auto Downloading. Toggle the Auto download new episodes switch to on. 2 Images Close

Here you can choose which podcasts you wish to auto-download. Toggle the switch next to each one to enable it.

Open podcasts from Google Search

You don't need to open Google Podcasts to find an episode. Search for your episode in Google Search, and tap the podcast result. Tapping it opens the episode in Google Podcasts.

Search for your podcast in Google Search. Scroll down to the Podcasts heading. Tap the episode you wish to play. 2 Images Close

Automatically remove completed and unfinished episodes

By default, Google Podcasts removes completed episodes after 24 hours and unfinished episodes after 30 days. However, depending on your listening habits, you may wish to change these settings.

Open Google Podcasts. Tap your Profile icon in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Podcasts settings. 2 Images Close Tap Remove completed episodes to change the deadline. Tap Remove unfinished episodes to change the deadline. 2 Images Close

One of Google Podcast's drawbacks is that its search function is not exceptionally reliable. You can copy the RSS feed if you're struggling to find a podcast within the app.

Open Google Podcasts. Tap the Home button in the lower-left corner of your screen. Tap the More button underneath your profile icon. 2 Images Close Tap the RSS Link button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Paste your RSS link, and tap Subscribe. 2 Images Close

Bulk remove downloaded episodes

Even if your downloaded episodes are automatically removed to your liking, you may still find yourself with many downloaded episodes filling up your phone's memory. To solve this problem, Google Podcasts has multiple options to remove episodes in bulk. You can remove all episodes, those seven or more days old, and played episodes.

Open Google Podcasts. Tap the Library button in the lower-right corner of your screen. Tap Downloads. Tap the three-dot button in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap one of the bulk remove options. 2 Images Close

Set a sleep timer

Google Podcasts includes a sleep timer, instructing the app to stop playing episodes after a while. This means you can queue up podcast episodes and not worry about having to sleepily get up and turn it off when you're ready to go to bed.

Open Google Podcasts. Tap the episode banner at the bottom of your screen. Tap the Sleep timer button (it looks like a moon). 2 Images Close Choose a time, then tap Start. 2 Images Close

The timer runs whether you have an episode playing or not. Tap the timer to adjust how much time is left.

Use Google Podcasts to play your favorite episodes

These tips will help you use Google Podcasts to its fullest potential. If you're an avid podcast listener, you'll likely want the best sound quality without breaking the bank.