Summary Google is shutting down Google Podcasts due to lack of public interest, following a trend of axing unsuccessful projects.

US users had until April 2 to use the app, while those in Europe and other markets have until June 24, 2024.

Despite already crossing the deadline date, users in the US can still access Google Podcasts on the web and through the app, at least for now.

Given the wide array of products and services that Google has to maintain, it’s not surprising when some receive the axe. In some cases, the product does not appeal to the public as much as the company expects. Depending on the service, Google occasionally backtracks according to its current performance in the industry. While Google Podcasts may have once been a bright idea, for example, the company is ultimately shuttering the hub — but it hasn’t fallen off entirely just yet.

As spotted by a tipster, Google will now prompt Google Podcasts listeners with a warning about the app no longer working after April 2. However, it seems that the web version of the service still operates normally for US users after the notification is dismissed, and the app is also fully functional. When Google plans to fully shut down the service now appears to be unclear.

When will Google Podcasts actually bite the dust?

With this in mind, Google Podcasts users in Europe still have a bit of time before their deadline hits. As German-based Caschy’s Blog has noted, the company has stated that Podcasts will come to a close in Europe by June 24, 2024, almost three months after the shutdown date in the US. Those who host podcasts via the service will then have access to the content manager until July 29, 2024, for the purpose of exporting content. Perhaps these dates offer some insight into when the US site might actually cease functioning.

While Google seems to dabble in a little bit of everything these days, the tech giant hasn’t hesitated to press pause on projects that have yielded little success. Some projects that have fallen by the wayside as of late include Google Stadia, the company’s game streaming service, and its Street View app — which ultimately became redundant, courtesy of Google Maps. The company also said goodbye to other promising projects in 2023, including Grasshopper, its user-friendly coding teacher, and YouTube Stories, a Snapchat dupe.

As Google Podcasts reaches its inevitable end, one has to question which service or product is next. The company is facing competition in seemingly every industry it’s entered. Depending on where it wants to gain an edge, it’s hard to predict which Google asset will be placed on the chopping block sooner rather than later.

Thanks: Nick R.