You may have heard that Google Podcasts is going away and YouTube Music will become Google's new podcast delivery system in April 2024. YouTube Music users can now stay in a single app to enjoy their tunes and podcasts, similar to competitors like Spotify. To make the transition smooth, we show you how to move your Google Podcasts subscription to YouTube and where to find podcasts on the site and app. Then, get the most out of your podcasts by bringing along your favorite pair of earbuds.

How to move your podcasts from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music

Moving your podcast subscriptions from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music is straightforward. The migration tool is accessible from the Google Podcasts app. Install the YouTube Music app on your phone before proceeding with the steps below.

Open the Google Podcasts app. A banner informs you about Google Podcasts' shutdown in April 2024. Tap Export subscriptions. Select Export under the Export to YouTube Music section to move your podcast subscriptions to YouTube Music. Close This opens the YouTube Music app. Tap Transfer to continue the migration process. A warning appears if you import podcasts that aren't on YouTube. Tap Continue. When the transfer is complete, select Go to Library to view your podcast subscriptions in YouTube Music. Close

If you use another podcasting app, use the Download option in the migration tool to download the list of your podcasts as an Outline Processor Markup Language (OPML) file. Then, import this into your favorite podcasting app.

Google will allow you to import your Google Podcasts library to YouTube Music until July 2024 in the US. The transfer can take a few minutes, depending on how many podcasts you subscribed to. Podcasts that aren't available on YouTube Music aren't migrated. You get a "Content is unavailable" error for them. You can manually add these podcasts to YouTube Music using their RSS feed link.

How to manually add podcasts to YouTube Music

The option to add podcasts to YouTube Music is found in the Library tab. If a podcast you listen to isn't available on YouTube Music, get the link to the RSS feed from the podcast publisher's website and add it to YouTube Music.

Open the YouTube Music app. Go to Library. Select Podcasts from the top to filter the podcasts you subscribe to. Tap Add podcast in the lower-right corner. If the podcast you want to add is listed on YouTube Music, select Browse top podcasts. Then, search for the podcast and add it to your library. Select Add a podcast by RSS feed if the podcast is not listed. Paste its RSS feed link into the URL box. Close Tap Add. A notification appears at the bottom, saying the podcast is being added to your library. When imported, the podcast appears in your YouTube Music library. Tap it to view the latest episodes and download them for offline playback. Close

You can't import OPML files into YouTube Music. You must manually migrate your subscribed podcasts from another podcasting app to YouTube Music.

Where to find podcasts on YouTube Music?

YouTube Music offers limited podcast support. You can access your subscriptions from the Home or Library tab. Tap a podcast episode to view the show notes.

Close

The Home tab shows the latest episodes available for the podcast you subscribed to, along with recommendations from various genres of interest. To only see your subscribed podcasts, go to the Library tab. YouTube Music also generates a New episodes playlist based on your subscriptions, which is accessible from here.

You can always give another podcasting app a try

If you don't like how YouTube Music handles podcasts, there are plenty of alternatives. Many of these apps have been around for years and have polished things to a sheen, so expect a good experience. When you want to listen to the latest Android shop talk, tune into the Android Police podcast no matter which podcast app you move to, whether it's YouTube Music or a third party.