Summary Google is giving Google Podcasts users another month to move their subscription data to YouTube Music or another podcasting app.

The previous date was July 29th, while the tool will now work until August 29th, 2024.

Remember, the export tool only moves your podcast subscriptions, not play history.

In September 2023, Google announced plans to discontinue Google Podcasts in 2024 and integrate its features into YouTube Music. In early December, the company revealed its more concrete plans and rolled out an export tool in the US, giving users a few months to move their subscriptions to YouTube Music or other platforms before the April 2nd, 2024, deadline. Initially, Users had until July 29th, 2024, to use the export tool for podcast subscription migration. Google has now extended this deadline by another month, giving you more time to get your data out of Google Podcasts before its export tool stops working.

In an email to Google Podcasts users, the company says, "You now have through August 29th, 2024 (previously July 29th, 2024), to migrate your podcast show subscriptions to YouTube Music." Alternatively, you can download your list of subscribed podcasts as an Outline Processor Markup Language (OPML) file, which you can then import into one of the best podcasting apps for Android.

Google notes that you must have the latest version of the Google Search and Google Podcasts app installed to initiate the data migration from your phone. Otherwise, you should use the export tool on the web. The other caveats and limitations from before still apply. So, if you have a child account, you can't transfer your podcasting data to YouTube Music. And if you live in South Korea, you must be a YouTube Premium subscriber to migrate data to YouTube Music.

Google's export tool will only export your podcast subscriptions

Remember that Google's export tool will only transfer your podcast subscriptions and nothing else. This means additional data like your played episode history and listening progress won't carry over to YouTube Music or another podcasting app.

Podcast support in YouTube Music is half-baked, and while Google has rolled out some improvements, there's still plenty of room for improvement. So, I would recommend using a third-party podcasting app instead of moving your podcast feed to YouTube Music.

After August 29th, 2024, you must use Google Takeout to download your Google Podcasts data. Google notes that it will start deleting your podcast activity after one year, so download your important data before that.

Thanks: Moshe!