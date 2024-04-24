Summary International Google Podcast listeners must export subscriptions by June 23.

Google Podcasts has officially shut down in the US, redirecting users to YouTube Music.

Google is making the transition process to YouTube Music seamless with step-by-step instructions.

Google Podcasts officially bit the dust for good in the US earlier this month, leaving its millions of users in search of a new podcast platform. The shutdown wasn't a surprise; Google announced it way back in September 2023. Now, YouTube Music has stepped in to fill the void, but Google has given users a way to shift their podcast data over to other platforms. And for those outside the US, the export tool is up and running now.

Users from outside the US have until June 23 to export their subscriptions from Google Podcasts, as per a YouTube Music support page (via 9to5Google). Even though the app is closing up shop in June for international markets, both US and global users can still transfer or export their subscriptions until July 2024.

If you're wondering how to move your subscriptions, keep an eye out for a banner in the app or look for an export option on the website. Google's support site has step-by-step instructions too. Sticking with YouTube Music might be the smoothest move for you, though.

Related YouTube Music inches closer to Google Podcasts with new filters You can also search for artists now in the music tuner

To get started with the migration process, simply choose "Export subscriptions" up top, then head over to "Export to YouTube Music" and give it a tap. In the YouTube Music app, tap "Transfer" and then "Continue." Your subscriptions should show up in your library.

Close

Related Google Podcasts is closing. Here's how to move your podcast feed to YouTube Music With a few months left for Google Podcasts to die, it is time to move your podcasts to YouTube Music

If YouTube Music isn't your jam, you can also export your subscriptions to an OPML file. Just upload that file to any other third-party podcast app that supports OPML uploads.

Google is pushing hard for you to switch to YouTube Music

Google is pulling out all the stops to lure folks over to YouTube Music. The tech giant has been hustling for the past year to enhance the podcast experience on both YouTube and YouTube Music. Now, you can enjoy automatic downloads of podcast episodes and some sweet discovery features to help you uncover your next obsession.

This move by Google is all about streamlining its efforts in the audio streaming space. By bringing everything under one roof, the company aims to unite all the audiences that are currently scattered across different apps. Sure, Google shut down Google Play Music a while back, but it took them a bit longer to tackle podcasts.