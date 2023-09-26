Summary Google is discontinuing Google Podcasts and making YouTube Music its new centralized podcast destination. The shutdown will happen in 2024.

Google sees the potential in podcasts and wants to build out podcast features in YouTube Music. Google Podcasts users can migrate their content and subscribe via RSS feeds.

Google will gather user feedback and release the migration tools only when it's confident everything is ready.

Google has announced today that it will discontinue Google Podcasts in favor of YouTube Music, which will be the company's "centralized podcast destination." The business hasn't shared a firm shutdown date just yet, but mentioned that it will happen sometime in 2024. Google Podcasts will continue to function normally until that time.

In its blog post, the company describes that it sees the potential in podcasts and that the spoken audio format is only growing. In addition to audio-only content, a lot of podcasters are also using YouTube for video versions of their content. That's why it made sense for the company to include podcasts in its music-focused YouTube Music app, too. The moment Google introduced this to YouTube Music, it left Google Podcasts in an awkward position, with many people speculating that it would get rid of Podcasts in favor of YouTube Music. That's exactly what's happening.

Google promises to make the switch as painless as possible. Google Podcasts users will get a simple tool that will allow them to migrate their content to YouTube Music. Users will additionally finally be able to subscribe to podcasts via RSS feeds in YouTube Music, something that the app currently direly misses — it essentially only supports podcasts uploaded to YouTube. Before the switch happens, podcasts should also be available to all YouTube Music users. Right now, it's still limited to some regions only.

Google says it will allow you to download an OPML file of your subscriptions, allowing you to switch to a different platform altogether if you don't want to use YouTube Music

YouTube Music's podcast player vs. Google Podcasts

While you may think that YouTube Music will make podcasts a paid service, you can listen to and download podcasts on the platform for free. Music is free with ads, too, but you have to subscribe to YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium to download songs and listen without interruptions.

Google is also citing independent research on why it's making this decision. According to Edison, "about 23% of weekly podcast users in the US say YouTube is their most frequently used service, versus just 4% for Google Podcasts." Note that the research is saying "YouTube," not "YouTube Music" — we assume that both services are meant here.

Google says it will reach out to users in the coming months to gather feedback on how the transition should work, and "once we feel the migration tools are ready, we’ll release them along with clear guidelines on how they work."

If you don't trust Google with this process (we wouldn't blame you based on the difficult transition from Google Play Music to YouTube Music and the botched efforts to migrate Nest accounts to Google Home), you're in luck. There are plenty of great podcast apps to switch to on Android, many of them independent of bigger companies.