The Google Play Store is not lacking for apps and games by any means, but with the volume of new titles out each and every year, it's always worth highlighting which ones are the choicest among them. So, here's what the Play Store editors (and you!) chose as their cream of the crop.
In the Users' Choice section this year, we were not able to select our favorite book or movie as we could last year. As for apps and games, nominees included Magic the Gathering Arena, website generator platform Wix, and audio-based social network Clubhouse. However, the number one app you and I apparently voted up was ViacomCBS-owned streaming service Paramount+ — not as much of a surprise as I would've thought since Disney+ took the honor last year — while our favorite game of 2021 happened to be Garena Free Fire MAX, a fiery battle royale-type that gets everyone fightin' fast.
For the Play Store editors, Balance: Meditation & Sleep was their choice for app of the year. We can't really fault them for the pick, it does seem society is at a deficit of peace, quiet, and positivity. Their best game for 2021 was Pokémon Unite which brings welcome new twists to the franchise that's about catching 'em all!
We've also got a look (and links) to Google's acclaimed apps for the U.S. in a whole bunch of sub-categories below:
Apps
Best Apps for Good
Best Everyday Essentials
Best for Fun
Best Hidden Gem
Best for Personal Growth
Popular on Google TV
Best for Tablets
Best for Wear
Games
Best Competitive (U.S)
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Marvel Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
Best for Tablets
- Chicken Police: Paint it Red!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary
Best Pick Up & Play
- Cats in Time
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Disney Pop Town
- Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3 & Mystery Story
- Towers
Best Indie
