The Google Play Store is not lacking for apps and games by any means, but with the volume of new titles out each and every year, it's always worth highlighting which ones are the choicest among them. So, here's what the Play Store editors (and you!) chose as their cream of the crop.

In the Users' Choice section this year, we were not able to select our favorite book or movie as we could last year. As for apps and games, nominees included Magic the Gathering Arena, website generator platform Wix, and audio-based social network Clubhouse. However, the number one app you and I apparently voted up was ViacomCBS-owned streaming service Paramount+ — not as much of a surprise as I would've thought since Disney+ took the honor last year — while our favorite game of 2021 happened to be Garena Free Fire MAX, a fiery battle royale-type that gets everyone fightin' fast.

For the Play Store editors, Balance: Meditation & Sleep was their choice for app of the year. We can't really fault them for the pick, it does seem society is at a deficit of peace, quiet, and positivity. Their best game for 2021 was Pokémon Unite which brings welcome new twists to the franchise that's about catching 'em all!

We've also got a look (and links) to Google's acclaimed apps for the U.S. in a whole bunch of sub-categories below:

Apps

Best Apps for Good

Best Everyday Essentials

Best for Fun

Best Hidden Gem

Best for Personal Growth

Popular on Google TV

Best for Tablets

Best for Wear

Games

Best Competitive (U.S)

Best Game Changers

Best for Tablets

Best Pick Up & Play

Best Indie

Netflix is weirdly reviving a dead mobile game as it expands its Android library Asphalt Xtreme is coming back to phones exclusively for subscribers

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email