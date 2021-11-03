Believe it or not, 2021 has almost reached its end. While there's plenty to feel emotional about, it's also a chance to celebrate everything the year has offered. With the Google Play Users' Choice Awards, it's your turn to pick the best Android apps and games released over the last twelve months.

Voting is officially underway, running now through November 17th. Users can cast their votes for the best apps and games of the year by heading to the Play Store or by clicking on the banner in the app on your smartphone. Ten nominees are up for each category, highlighting some of the most popular new releases of 2021. Unlike previous years, there aren't categories for movies or books, so you'll have to yell about how great Dune is somewhere else.

As for what's nominated, there aren't too many surprises in either category. League of Legends: Wild Rift and Pokemon Unite both managed to bring fresh takes on MOBAs to Android, while other big brands like Magic: The Gathering, Marvel, and Crash Bandicoot squeeze in as well. On the apps side, Clubhouse and Paramount+ made a serious splash this year, with various photo, video, and music editors making up the majority of the bunch.

Last year, Disney+ managed to take home the gold for apps, while Spongebob: Krusty Cook-Off earned the best game award. The 2021 winners will be unveiled on November 29th. You'll need to be logged in with your Google account to cast your vote. If you've been looking for some new apps or games to try out, this might be as good a time as any.

