Summary Google has released a series of updates to the Play Store in October 2023, including the ability to set newly downloaded watch faces automatically on your wearable.

You can now also view warning messages on app details pages, and keep non-Play Store apps up-to-date through the Play Store.

The Google Play Store Cubes feature is evolving and is expected to provide centralized locations for finding new games and apps tailored to personal interests, although details have not been confirmed by Google yet.

Google is constantly making improvements to its Play Store and Android's underlying app systems as a whole. However, not every update is full of significant changes. If you have an Android wearable, for example, you may only see a handful of noticeable updates over a series of months. That being said, Google rolled out a series of system updates to the Play Store at the end of October 2023 that could impact how you use your devices.

On October 30, Google launched a series of updates, allowing you to set any newly downloaded watch faces on your wearable automatically. You can also view warning messages on the details page of an app, tipping you off to those that may be vulnerable to crashes. If you have apps on your phone that were not downloaded via the Play Store, the latest update gives you the option to keep it up-to-date via Google’s app store. You might also be given the opportunity to provide insight to the Play Store, which could present you with more relevant game categories in the future.

Throughout the month of October, Google delivered on its promise to improve Wear OS and the overall UI for wearable owners. An update on October 4, for instance, made it possible to seamlessly connect a wearable device from one phone to another. Although this could be seen as a minor update, it eliminated the need to reset your watch to transfer it from an old phone to a new one.

Google also appears to be making updates to improve the UI for Android phone owners. For example, the Google Play Store Cubes feature — which has been in hiding since its conception — is continuing to evolve. The cubes are thought to serve as centralized locations where you’ll be able to find new games and apps, tailored to your personal interests. Additionally, the feature might come with a widget for your display, but none of these details have been confirmed by Google just yet.

Even if you don’t eagerly await the latest updates from Google, you might be glad to know that the company is continuously working to improve the versatility of your devices. Whether significant new features are rolled out or just slight tweaks, some of these updates could make your daily routine easier — and that’s why you invested in the technology in the first place, right?