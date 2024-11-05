Key Takeaways Google is working on a feature that will allow users to temporarily pause Play Protect, Android's built-in security scanner.

The feature could not only make sideloading easier but also keep your device protected in the long run.

It’s unclear when the ability to pause Play Protect will roll out widely, but it should happen soon enough.

When the Android vs. iOS debate kicks off, one of the first things Android fans highlight is sideloading. Unlike Apple, which (outside the EU) keeps you locked into its App Store, Android lets you download apps from pretty much anywhere. But over the years, sideloading on Android has become trickier, with more warnings, hidden settings, and restrictions from phone makers. Android’s Play Integrity API could add even more roadblocks for sideloaders soon. However, on the bright side, an upcoming update to Google Play might offer some relief by letting you temporarily pause Play Protect.

Android Authority recently found in an APK teardown of the Play Store app that Google is developing a feature to temporarily pause Play Protect. For those unfamiliar, Play Protect is Android's built-in safety feature that scans apps before you download them to make sure they’re safe. But it can sometimes flag legitimate apps as harmful, especially if you're sideloading from third-party stores, which has led some users to permanently disable it.

The problem with disabling Play Protect entirely is that it leaves your device open to real threats, particularly if attackers use social engineering to trick you into sideloading malicious software later on. By adding the option to temporarily pause Play Protect, Google aims to offer a middle ground — letting you sideload more easily while keeping your device protected in the long run. When this feature rolls out, you’ll be able to pause Play Protect for a day, and it’ll automatically reactivate the next day. It’s unclear when the feature will roll out widely.

Play Store is getting interesting changes

The Google Play Store is set to get some cool updates soon. Earlier this month, reports hinted that Google is working to make app installs even easier. The company is apparently planning to keep the Install button pinned to the top of the page as you scroll, along with key app details, so you can always reach it quickly. Plus, it’s also testing a new “Continue Playing” section in the Games tab, where you’ll see all your installed games and be able to launch them straight from Google Play.