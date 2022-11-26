Google System Updates come at seemingly random cadence and are comprised of various bumps to the Play Store app, Play services, and a proper, monthly system update. As it is, we get to see new features added on every few days. One of the latest brings us the ability to slip apps on and off our phones without having to set them up each time.

Google introduced us to the concept of app archiving back in March which would let users uninstall an app through the Play Store, but have their devices keep the local data so that if they reinstall the app, they'll be able to seamlessly jump back to the experience they had prior to uninstalling. It's great for people who like to cycle through some large games on occasion or for that annual trip to see family when you have the customs declaration app downloaded. It's even better if you've got a kickin' budget phone with limited storage.

Last month, we got to see how archiving play out thanks to a feature teardown. Now, everyone's able to try app archiving out for themselves with the Google Play Store app's v33.4 update. The company says it began distributing the update on Thursday, but given that new iterations usually get onto APK Mirror pretty quick, we bet there might be a holiday-induced lag in effect.

Google may not have much to worry about as the leading app provider on Android, but it has had to fight off antitrust claims about abuse of market power. Features like this one allow the company to make a case for the Play Store's innovative superiority. That said, there's a lot more to litigate when it comes to subjects such as monopoly power.