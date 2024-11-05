Key Takeaways Google Play is testing a new 'Continue Playing' section in the Games tab.

It shows all installed games with last played times.

This feature aims to make finding and accessing games easier.

The Google Play Store is home to thousands of apps and games, but most Android launchers lack a dedicated section for installed games. This often makes finding and launching specific games a hassle, unless you remember that game's app icon or title. To address this, Google appears to be testing a new section in the Games tab of the Play Store, allowing you to jump directly into the games installed on your device.

A leak from AssembleDebug (via Android Authority) reveals that Google Play is testing a new 'Continue Playing' section in the Games tab. This section will list all games installed on your phone, allowing you to launch them directly from Google Play — no need to search through your device's app launcher.

Moreover, according to the leaked screenshot, it will display the last time each game was played, with your most recently played game placed prominently at the front for quick access. And, for the games you haven't played yet, the listing will display the date and time they were installed, serving as a subtle prompt to try them out.

'Continue playing' will allow you to jump into games directly from the Games tab

This feature isn't yet live in the stable version of the Google Play Store, but the publication managed to enable it on version 43.4.23-31 of the app. Nonetheless, the report suggests the feature "seems ready for rollout," so we could see the feature being rolled out sooner or later.

Although it's a small update, this new section will make it easier to locate games installed on your device and may even encourage users to revisit games they already have. This feature seems to be a part of updates Google has been rolling out recently to make the Play Store experience even better. Recently, Google also introduced a feature that automatically opens newly installed apps and revamped the search bar into a dedicated tab.