Another month, another round of Google System Updates to peruse throughout the week. Right on cue, Google has published its changes for your phone that don't involve waiting for a delayed monthly patch. Along with a handful of critical fixes for all of the company's platforms, some basic changes to the Play Store are on their way, although it's unclear if you'll even notice.

This changelog isn't the longest we've spotted since Google began reporting its system updates with detailed entries each month — especially if you're looking for user-facing changes. The Play Store patch notes seem to offer the only actual modifications you'll notice in day-to-day use, but with a catch. All seven points are identical to what March brought, right down to the order they're listed in. While Google may be continuing its work on options like "Play-as-you-download" games and Play Billing, you might be unlikely to spot the actual differences without a more detailed list.

Still, there's a handful of points worth taking away here. Some unspecified critical bug fixes to all of Google's platforms, including Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, and Wear OS are here, as are updates to basic system management services that keep your gadgets connected to the web. Along with some developer-focused changes, all are rolling out this week.

As always, you can check out the complete list of changes below, or browse through Google's entire collection of monthly updates over at its support page.

Critical Fixes [Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Bug fixes for security & privacy, and system management & diagnostics related services. [1][2] Google Play Store Improvements to Play-as-you-download feature to let gamers start playing mobile games while the app download continues to reduce waiting times. [3] New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3] Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3] New features to the Play Pass and Play Points programs. [3] Enhancements to Google Play Billing. [3] Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3] Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility. [3] System Management Updates to system management services that improve device connectivity, network usage, stability, security and updatability. [1][2] Developer Services New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support ads, accessibility, analytics & diagnostics and machine learning & AI, and security & privacy related developer services in their apps. [2]

