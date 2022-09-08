In the first week of September, Google released the Play system updates for the month, including improvements to Play Services and the Play Store. Those updates added a few new Wear OS-related features for smartwatches and made the Google Kids Space more user-friendly. Both of these services now have a few more additions that improve your experience, including a feature that alerts you to passwords that may not be secure anymore.

The most significant improvement to the change log is for Google Play Services (v36.22). Data breaches are commonplace nowadays, and keeping track of them is quite a chore. Google wants to do the legwork for you, so if data breaches compromise any of your passwords, your Android device will now suggest you change it when you use the password autofill option. This way, you can stay on top of security breaches and ensure your data isn’t vulnerable.

The Wallet app also gets a few smart upgrades with the latest Play Services update. You’ll see visual cues on your phone when you lock, unlock, or start your car using a digital car key. Commuters will also see the open-loop transit agencies in the list when they try purchasing their next transit pass in the app.

The update also brings new features allowing app developers to directly support security and account management-related developer services in their apps. Additionally, Google is making it easier for you to know more about the apps listed in the Top Picks section of the Play Store, starting with v32.3 of the app. You can now tap the More info button to pull up the Play Store listing of the app you’re interested in.

Google also lists a new Android 13 consumer education experience included with the Play Services update. However, there aren’t any telltale signs of what this could mean for end users.

To make the most of the improvements arriving through September, you can update to the latest version of the Google Play Store by opening the app on your Android device, tapping the profile icon in the upper right corner, selecting Settings, then tapping About, and hitting the Update Play Store button. Similarly, the Google Play Services update is available in your device Settings menu under the Apps and Features section.