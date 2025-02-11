Summary Google is revamping the Subscriptions page to highlight perks from your current and past subscriptions.

The new interface in the Play Store provides a clearer view of subscription benefits.

The new subscription page is widely rolling out for all.

In July 2024, Google unveiled the new Collections widget for the Play Store, delivering personalized recommendations from apps already installed on your phone across various categories. Though not officially announced, a report also revealed that Google was working on a redesigned Subscriptions page. It would better highlight all the benefits you are paying for. Six months later, Google seems to be finally rolling out the revamped Subscriptions page.

First spotted by Android Authority, the updated Subscriptions page on the Google Play Store now highlights the extra perks included with various subscriptions. This is a major improvement over the previous interface, which only showed the upcoming renewal date and payment amount. In addition to this information, the Play Store also shows some of the benefits of your subscription under the "Your plan includes" section.

Similarly, the Play Store highlights perks for expired and past subscriptions under the "Subscription benefits include" header. To cancel any ongoing subscription, you must tap on the app's name followed by the Cancel subscription option.

Google appears to be widely rolling out this change with the latest Play Store release (v44.7.24-31). It is already live on multiple Android phones for me. You can also check the Play Store's new Subscription page by tapping your profile picture from the top right, followed by Payments & subscriptions → Subscriptions. If you don't see the new interface yet, it should roll out to you in the coming days.

Admittedly, the revamped Subscription page will be useful for those users who have subscribed to multiple apps and services through the Play Store. The new interface will allow them to know at a glance the perks they are eligible for. But if, like me, you only have a couple of subscriptions, this new layout won't benefit you much.

Google should also showcase subscription perks in app listings

Ideally, Google should adopt a similar approach and showcase an app’s subscription benefits directly in its description. While many app developers currently do this, the benefits are buried deep in the description's wall of text. A separate header with a bullet list highlighting the perks of the subscription would be a better approach.