When you're thinking about updating your Android apps, you don't have to look any further than the Google Play Store. The Store has seen its fair share of revisions as Android evolved over the years, like adopting the Material You design, and a complete redesign of the UI on Android tablets and Chromebooks. Now the Play Store app is picking up a subtle update to an update, if you will, with a visual tweak in the appearance of the app update button.

With the Material You redesign for the Play Store, we traded rectangular buttons for pill-shaped ones. As spotted by 9to5Google, the buttons to update individual apps (or all of them at once) are now bigger than they used to be on the Pending downloads screen.

Thin update buttons (left) are being replaced by nice, big, plump ones (right)

The taller buttons seem to be rolling out widely, but it is a server side change, so you may need to wait a bit before you see this UI tweak on your device. We are spotting it on most of ours, though, so your chances are probably pretty good.

9to5Google also reports the Play Store has a new bug triggered by the Data safety section found in every app listing. Expanding this could cause the app to crash for some people, but most reportedly remain unaffected. It appears to be a device-specific issue rather than a problem with your Google account, so the Play Store could crash on some phones, while working normally on others. For the time being, you can try using another device or the Google Play Store website to access the Data safety section if you run into this issue.