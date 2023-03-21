The Google Play Store is making tweaks to help people with multiple Android devices. Google recently rolled out the option to install apps on other devices than the one that you’re using the Play Store on, and it also offers to install companion Wear OS apps much more prominently than in the past. The Play Store’s next step seems to be a full-on sync option that automatically installs new apps on multiple devices for you.

As spotted by @AssembleDebug on Twitter, a new option is appearing for some in the Play Store’s Manage apps and device section, which is accessible via the account switcher menu in the top right corner of the app. The addition is aptly called “Sync apps to devices.” Upon tapping the option, you’re presented with a checklist that lists all Android devices that you’re currently signed into with your Google account, and a note explaining, “Apps that you install on this device will also be installed on your synced devices.”

Based on the experience one of our tipsters has with this feature, it’s currently still pretty limited in scope. As the description within the menu already implies, sync only kicks in for newly installed apps, so if you were hoping to quickly replicate your list of installed apps on another phone without using Google’s regular backup and restore workflow, you’re out of luck. The sync feature also doesn’t apply to app updates, in case you were wondering. You still need to either manually install updates or wait for automatic updates to be applied while your phone is idle and charging. Based on the screenshots we received, it looks like the sync option is automatically enabled for Wear OS devices, which will automatically install companion apps, if they are available.

Even with these limitations in mind, the feature can be quite useful. You might be somebody who has to carry two phones for app development or for work and personal use, or you might own a Chromebook with Android support or an Android tablet. If you’re somebody who likes to have access to all the same apps across all their devices, this saves you the hassle of manually seeking out newly installed apps on each of your products. Depending on what app you’re installing, you might still be required to sign in or set it up, but at least you don’t have to install the app itself anymore.

Google is currently working on multiple other features for the Play Store. The platform now warns you when it detects unstable apps and prevents you from installing them, and it also doesn’t allow you to get outdated apps on your devices anymore. Google additionally finally added the revamped Google account switcher and full Material You theming support, which had previously only been available in the standard blue hue.

