The Google Play Store is pre-installed on most Android devices, including budget-friendly smartphones. It's an intuitive and efficient way to download and update apps on your phone or tablet, whether free or paid. Most software subscriptions can also be managed using the Play Store, making it a one-stop shop for everything relating to apps and services running on your phone.

To purchase apps and pay for subscriptions, you'll set up a payment method in the Play Store, which is usually a credit card. However, after adding one, you may need to remove or update it, which may be tricky to find. The process to find and remove your credit card from the Play Store is straightforward and can be done from your phone, tablet, or even a computer. Here's how it's done.

How to remove your credit card from Google Play Store on your Android device

The easiest way to remove a payment method associated with your Play Store account is to use your Android smartphone or tablet.

On your Android device, open the Play Store. Tap your profile picture or initials in the upper-right corner. Tap Payments & subscriptions. Tap Payment Methods. 2 Images Close This brings up a list of credit cards associated with your Google account. You can't tap them to edit or remove them. Scroll to the bottom of the page and tap More payment settings. Navigate to the credit card you'd like to remove and tap Remove. 2 Images Close Tap the blue Remove button to confirm.

How to remove your credit card from the Google Play Store on a computer or web browser

To remove a payment method from your Google account on your computer, the process is easy and seamless.

On your computer, open your favorite web browser and navigate to Google's Payment Center. If you haven't already, sign in to your Google account. Click the Payment methods tab at the top of the page. Navigate to the credit card you'd like to remove and click Remove. Click the blue Remove button to confirm.

All your payment methods are linked

Since Google's ecosystem is interconnected, removing a credit card from Google Pay or the Play Store removes it across all Google services and apps. If you saved a payment method in the Play Store, deleting it removes it from Chrome's saved credit cards.

This is important as you may not necessarily think about the impact of removing a card from Google Pay. However, if you remove a card you never plan to use when buying something from the Play Store but often use it to pay for online purchases, you won't find it in Chrome's auto-fill suggestions, as it's also removed from there.

The best option is to check which cards are used for existing subscriptions without removing one from your account.

Go further with Google Wallet

Now that you know how to manage the payment methods associated with your Google Account, you might want to learn more about using Google Wallet. For example, did you know you can use it to store your ID on your mobile for easy access?