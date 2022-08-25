For most Android users, the Google Play Store is their preferred store for installing first-party apps onto any device. That's despite APK installations and various third-party app stores that make it easy to choose where you download software on the web. The Play Store makes it easy to keep track of all the data surrounding your app. However, earlier this month, Play Store users reported version numbers disappearing from app listings, leaving users unaware of their current installation variant. Google has since acknowledged the issue, but now, a new disappearance has surfaced, affecting the list of recently updated apps.

Whenever an app updates, or you install a new one, Google Play Protect scans it for potential threats and security issues. You can check the list of updated apps under the Manage tab of the Manage apps and device menu in the Play Store. By default, the list puts the most recently updated app on top. Curiously, some apps in this list don't show up in the list of recently scanned apps on the Play Protect page integrated into the Play Store (via 9to5Google).

2 Images

Close

On one of our devices, apps such as Google Pay, Google Maps, Kiwi Browser, and KMPlayer were in both lists, perhaps because they received updates today, but updates from yesterday were missing. Some of these invisible apps include Whicons, YouTube, and Google Keep. Reports show other apps such as Twitter, Google Chat, Apple Music, and others are also disappearing, sometimes resulting in entirely different app lists on the Play Protect page and the updated apps section.

The issue is inconsequential to most users, as long as you aren't reliant on the Play Protect list to check on app updates. We observed the problem in the stable Play Store build (version 13.9.13-20). This issue's scope and cause are unknown, but we will update this article if Google fixes or acknowledges it.