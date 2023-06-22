Purchase Approval settings give you control over what content your little ones can buy and download in the Google Play Store. You can require permission for all apps or just In-App Purchases (IAPs). Typically, you'll enter your password on their device to permit paid apps or tap the approve option for free downloads. But these methods only work when you set up a payment method that everyone shares in your Family group. If you don't want to expose your card to multiple people, Google still lets you cover your children's expenses.

The Purchase Requests feature rolled out in December 2022 and is a more convenient way for you to monitor what kids buy online without a shared payment method. You can now use stored payment methods on your individual Google account, and the feature works across your kid's Chromebook or Android devices. If you want to set up this parental control feature, here's how.

How Google Purchase Requests work

Purchase Requests is a feature that's associated with your Google Family group. When you don't have a payment method set up for the group to share, it enables children to send you a real-time message seeking permission to buy apps and IAPs only. They can't make requests for Play Books, subscription purchases, or Google TV. If you already set up a payment method, children won't see the option to make a request. They'll only see the regular screen prompting you to enter your password on their device.

With Requests, you receive the message alongside options to Allow or Deny. If you accept, you can pay with your credit, debit, or Google Play gift cards stored on your account. Google automatically processes the transaction, starts the download, and sends both parties confirmation emails. The details appear in the Order History menu of the Play Store, where every family member can see it. You don't have to approve Requests immediately and can revisit them later.

Only children under 18 can appeal to the Family Manager to approve requests with their personal cards. Adults don't need permission for purchases unless you change their approval settings to restrict IAPs. You can also change approval settings for children. However, according to Google, "Purchase approvals can only be used to limit purchases made with the family payment method through Google Play's billing system."

Purchase Requests doesn't cover existing content shared in your Family Library. If your child bought something before, setting restrictions only affects future purchases and doesn't revoke their current access. If you don't want them using an app, block it in Family Link.

How to approve or deny Purchase Requests

The Family Link and Google Play Store apps provide options for managing Purchase Requests. Since both apps only work on supported Android devices, you can't use them if you log in to your account on an iOS smartphone or other third-party devices.

To make a request, your child should attempt to buy an app from the store or make an in-app purchase. They see a popup message from Play Store telling them to ask their parent to get the item for them. Once they send the request, you receive a notification. You can see what content your child wants to pay for and prompts to approve or deny it. If you miss the notification, you can still view it in Play Store or Family Link anytime. Use the following steps to begin the process.

Manage Purchase Requests on Google Play Store

Open Google Play Store. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings from the menu. 2 Images Close Tap Family to expand a drop-down list. Tap Manage approval requests to see which purchases require your permission. Close

Manage Purchase Requests on Family Link

Open the Family Link app. Tap the bell icon in the upper-right corner. You'll see the Purchase Requests that need approval there. Close

Parenting doesn't have to be costly

You can only have so much visibility on what your kids do online. It doesn't help that the internet world is rapidly advancing. With a few taps, children can quickly buy something or download content they have no business with. If your child has somehow accessed paid content, or you changed your mind about granting them approval, there may be time to get a refund from the Google Play Store.