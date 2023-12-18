Summary Play Store v38.8 update allows you to uninstall apps on all connected devices easily, but it's not fully released yet.

Uninstalling is a bit more complicated than the installation process, but it's still a handy tool for managing your devices.

The feature also allows you to sort apps by size, making it easier to free up storage and boost device performance.

Installing a Play Store app on any of your Google account-linked devices is a breeze, but when it comes to uninstalling, it's a bit of a hassle to navigate through device settings. The Play Store v38.3 update, which dropped in November, promised to change that by turning your Android phone into a proper app manager, letting you uninstall apps remotely on all your connected devices. However, the remote uninstall feature didn't kick in as expected, and it seems Google postponed it until version 38.8, which arrived a few days ago. The wait may soon be over, and now we finally have our first look at the feature in action prior to its official rollout.

Code sleuth Assemble Debug did some tinkering and got the feature working, although it's not officially out for Android devices just yet. Anyway, just like you can remotely uninstall apps from your signed-in Android devices, you can also remove those apps from any connected device you fancy. But Google has made uninstalling a tad trickier than the installation process.

Once this feature goes mainstream, you'll presumably be able to kick out apps from your connected devices by tapping your profile image in the Play Store and choosing "Manage apps & device." Go to the "Manage" tab, tap your current device name, and a list of all your connected devices pops up. Pick the one you're targeting, scroll through the app list, and select the ones you want gone. Finish it off by tapping the delete icon in the top-right corner.

Source: TheSpAndroid

This nifty feature makes it a breeze to tidy up your devices, seeing as you can ditch apps without getting hands-on with the device itself. It comes in handy for those drowning in a sea of connected gadgets, like smartphones and smartwatches, acting as your go-to tool for managing your devices without hassle.

The feature will also apparently let you sort your apps by size. As a result, it should be easier to pinpoint those hefty apps that are hogging up resources, so you can kick them out to boost device performance.

Google is expected to make this functionality work on different platforms, including Android Auto, PCs, Android phones, TVs, and Wear OS devices. While it's not fully unleashed for everyone yet, there's a tiny bug that causes some installed apps to not show up on the list. That said, Google might squash this bug when it rolls out this feature for everyone.