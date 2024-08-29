Key Takeaways Google Play is adding a new menu to help users control what app data Google can use for personalization.

This feature makes it easier to opt out of data sharing for each downloaded app, though finding the app you're looking for is tricky right now.

The new menu was spotted in Google Play Store version 42.4.22, and is widely available to most users.

The Android platform relies on the Google Play Store for apps, games, books, and other content. While some of the Play Store's recent feature additions have been far from ideal, people behind the scenes continue to work on improving its functionality. During a press event last month, the Google Play team discussed a few upcoming features for the app hub, including Collections, plus upgrades to Play Pass and Play Points. Another feature announcement from the event was a new Personalization in Play menu, aimed at giving users control over the app data shared with the Play Store. Google is now flipping the switch on this new menu for users around the globe.

The new option can be spotted within the Play Store's account switcher, placed third from the bottom. After navigating through a few menus, users finally get to the page showing the full list of all apps they've ever downloaded. Each app/item has a toggle next to it, which is on by default. Turning off the toggle would disallow Google Play from using data related to that app for personalization purposes.

According to AssembleDebug on X/Twitter, this new menu has popped up in Google Play Store v42.4.22, which is also true for some of us here at Android Police. While this is a welcome feature addition from a privacy perspective, it's still not perfect. You can find the full list of apps by tapping the Personalization in Play option from the account switcher menu, followed by Play personalization and history. Here, swipe to the More tab, select Play personalization options, and tap Manage under Your Play content.

Google could soon bring filters and a search bar to this page

If the multiple steps aren't confusing enough, the fact that there's virtually no way to quickly find an app you want to exclude is annoying. Thankfully, that could change soon. Google has reportedly confirmed to Android expert and contributor Mishaal Rahman that it would bring filters and a search bar to this page, though it's unclear when.

Given that the list of apps can easily go into the thousands, especially if you've been using Android for over a decade like most of us have, the lack of a search and filter option is surprising. But we'll take some respite in knowing that Google is aware of this limitation and working on it.

Rahman, who was also in attendance at the Google Play event last month, had the opportunity to speak with the Vice President and General Manager of Google Play, Sam Bright. The executive touched on the recent restructuring at Google while laying out the path ahead for the Play Store, with support for app developers being a big focus point for the team.