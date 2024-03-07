Summary Google Play Store is testing parallel downloading to speed up app updates, potentially reducing effort for users.

Android flagships & mid-range devices with 5G/Wi-Fi 6E can handle multiple concurrent app updates seamlessly.

Simultaneous downloads from the Play Store may soon be available to the public, optimizing device hardware & network use.

The Google Play Store is home to some of our favorite apps, and is every Android user’s go-to repository for safe app recommendations, downloads, and updates. However, downloading and installing app updates can take a while, making a strong case for switching on automatic updates in the Play Store and saving you effort. Google is now testing a way to reduce app update times through parallel downloading instead of the current sequential system, but it isn’t the first time we’ve seen such an effort.

Fast and high-bandwidth internet connections via 5G and Wi-Fi 6E are a staple on Android flagships and even some of the newer mid-range options, allowing you to seamlessly attend a video conference while another app continues using the network in the background. On such an internet connection, you should have no problem splitting the bandwidth between downloads for multiple concurrent app updates. Reputable Google app feature spotter AssembleDebug shares that Google is working on enabling simultaneous downloads like this in the Play Store (via TheSpAndroid).

The change is noticeable if you enable a few flags in version 40.0.13 of the Play Store running on a rooted device with the GMS Flags app installed. AssembleDebug says the feature works as well, but this isn’t the first time Google is giving a few testers access to concurrent simultaneous app downloads. We saw this way back in 2019, when a few people could try this feature.

Close

This time around, Google seems eager to release the feature to the public. After enabling the flags, you may need to head into — Manage apps & device > Updates available > Pending downloads and tap the Update button beside each pending installation. Another flag controls the number of apps that can update simultaneously, and the value defaults to two apps. However, the feature worked even with the limit upped to five apps, suggesting Google is in the advanced stages of developing this functionality.

Package - com.google.android.finsky.regular Flags - InstallQueue__enable_su_parallel_install

Ideally, the number of parallel installs should dynamically adapt to your connection’s bandwidth and other network activity on your Android device. Moreover, simultaneous downloads should start if you just hit the Update all button under Manage apps & device. On the bright side, simultaneous downloads reduce app downtime and put your device's hardware and network capabilities to optimal use, but more beta testing could follow before we see a wider rollout. That’s because simultaneous downloads could bog down older hardware, especially with larger update packages. However, the Apple App Store has had this feature for many years now, and it would be lovely to see Android follow suit.