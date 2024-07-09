Summary Google Play Store is working on a new "interests" section for personalized app recommendations.

Users can manage app and game preferences separately in the new settings.

The new "interests" section aims to improve app discovery in the Play Store.

The Google Play Store app discovery system has made significant progress in recent years. It is now capable of recommending Android apps and games that best suit users' interests. However, there's still a lot of room for improvement, particularly in the area of personalized app recommendations. The latest teardown of the Play Store app reveals that Google is actively working on a new setting to make app discovery more personalized.

Reporting to the Android Authority, code hunter Assemble Debug has delved into version 41.7.16-31 of the Play Store app and discovered a new "interests" section in the general settings tab. As the name implies, the new setting is designed to be user-friendly, allowing users to easily manage their interests in the Play Store, with the explanation reading "Change what you want to see on Play."

You can control your apps and game preferences separately

Google Play Store now sorts recommended apps and games in the "For You" tab based on its calculations. However, the "interests" section gives users more control over their taste in apps and games they like to see in the Play Store. The new "interests" section has separate settings for apps and games, empowering users to manage their interests separately. Moreover, users can turn the settings off if they're no longer interested in personalized recommendations.

Google Play Store is now saturated with millions of apps and games, making it extremely tedious to find relevant content. Implementing a new system to provide users with more personalized options is certainly much better than just providing them with a list of the most downloaded apps by other users.

The new options are under development and their landing on the stable Google Play Store app is still unknown. Also, it remains to be seen how the new "interests" setting will be implemented in the Play Store, and whether it'll significantly alter the user experience of the "For You" tab, which is a key area for personalized app recommendations. This potential change in the user experience is something to look forward to.