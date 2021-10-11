Over the last few weeks, Google has slowly but steadily updated most of its apps with Material You to prepare for the upcoming Android 12 release on the Pixels. This includes Google Photos, Google Assistant, Drive, Keep, Maps, Messages, and more. Now, a month after signs of a Material You revamp for the Play Store first emerged, Google is finally rolling out the redesign to Android 12 users.

As part of the store's redesign, the search bar at the top has gotten a pill-shaped makeover. The bottom navigation bar has become taller and received pill-shaped buttons, as well. There's also dynamic theming support, so various UI elements of the Play Store will add a dash of color based on the wallpaper you are using. The implementation seems half-baked, with the changes currently limited to the main Play Store home page. The Material You influence doesn't carry over to other parts of the Play Store, suggesting that this is still a work in progress.

The Play Store's Material You makeover comes as a server-side rollout, so the version installed on your phone won't make much of a difference. Some users in the Google News Telegram group (via XDA) have already received the revamped design, though the changes have yet to show up on any of my devices running Android 12.

With the Play Store's redesign well underway, Google still has plenty of other apps that need the Material You touch, including YouTube Music, Google Home, Google Fit, and Google News. Given the incredible pace at which the company is rolling out these app updates, these redesigns should not be too far off now.

