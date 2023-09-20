Summary Google has introduced app archiving via the Play Store as a solution to manage storage space on smartphones, but users currently cannot currently archive apps manually.

The capability to manually archive apps exists but is hidden behind a feature flag that Google has not activated for everyday users.

The auto app archiving feature is already available, allowing users to free up storage space by archiving unused apps and potentially saving up to 60% of storage.

Every smartphone user can relate to the seemingly age-old struggle of managing storage space, especially when we encounter the infamous "storage almost full" notification. This challenge isn't new, and tech giants like Google have been tirelessly working on solutions to help users streamline their device storage. One of the recent innovations from Google in this domain is the introduction of app archiving, which has so far been automatically activated, targeting unused apps when storage dwindles. But now, it seems, there might be potential for users to manually decide which apps to archive.

As reported on the GApps Flags & Leaks Telegram channel, there's speculation about whether it could be possible for users to manually archive apps. According to famed tinkerer AssembleDebug, who runs the channel, it is technically possible, but there's a catch.

While the capability to manually archive apps through the Play Store exists, Google hasn't activated it for everyday users. It's hidden behind a feature flag, awaiting Google's decision to make it live. The feature, once activated, would need more work on Google's part to streamline its functionality. As of now, the only hint of an app's archivability lies in the Manage tab. An app can be archived if the three-dot action menu pops up when you select it; if it doesn't, then it's not archivable.

The Play Store's manual app archiving feature in action (Source: GApps Flags & Leaks)

For context, Google's auto app archiving feature was first available exclusively for users nearing the end of their storage limits. However, Google, aiming to make life easier for its users, recently started rolling out a toggle in the Play Store app's settings, granting users the power to turn on the auto app archiving feature regardless of their storage state. This feature leverages Android's App Bundle format, shrinking app sizes and potentially freeing up to 60% of storage without necessitating data loss. Once archived, these apps aren't deleted; they merely get a small cloud icon on the home screen. When users wish to access these apps again, some additional files might need downloading.

Apart from this, Google has also integrated measures for apps that remain untouched for over three months. These apps will automatically lose certain permissions, ensuring user privacy and conserving battery life by stopping these apps from running background processes.

The auto app archiving is an interesting and highly beneficial feature. Yet, the prospect of manually archiving apps would offer even more control over the storage landscape. While it's all speculative now, should Google decide to grant this control to users, it could be a game-changer in how we manage our apps and storage on Android devices.