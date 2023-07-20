Even though Google is attempting to fall in line with new regulations, the company is continuing to draw the scrutiny of lawmakers across the globe. The Play Store fee imposed by Google on in-app purchases has become a popular target of global regulators, closely mirroring the heat Apple's App Store has been receiving. This is a deja vu moment, harking back to the 2020 scuffle between Google and Epic Games, where Epic challenged Google's exclusive control over the Play Store and its 30% cut from in-app purchases.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is considering potential laws in Australia that could halt tech giants like Google and Apple from profiting via in-app purchases. According to The Guardian, Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb posits that this action is necessary to address anticompetitive behaviors on these platforms, some of which would be prohibited in a possible code recommended by the ACCC. If authorities adopt these regulations, they have the potential to disrupt the current dynamics of the digital economy by enabling app developers to retain all revenue from in-app purchases. As a response to the ACCC's consultation on a mandatory code of conduct for digital platforms, which started last December, the government expects to include these modifications in its action plan.

Across the globe in India, Reuters reports that Google's revised commission structure is also facing resistance. A court in India recently ruled in favor of Disney, challenging Google's policy of charging a service fee of between 11% and 26% on in-app payments. Google introduced this policy following an antitrust directive which forced the tech company to allow third-party payments. However, critics argue that this new service fee system is just more of the same. As per the court ruling, Google has been instructed to lower its service fee to 4% for Disney's streaming service, Disney+ Hotstar, while ensuring the app remains available on the Play Store.

These incidents are only a small piece of a wider international movement to review the app store policy of internet giants. Although some compromises, such as third-party payment systems, have been reluctantly accepted, authorities are now pushing for more significant adjustments to open the door for a more equitable digital economy.