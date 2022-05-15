Whether it's a game that doesn't run properly or an app that doesn't fit your use case, you'll want a refund for your purchase. Google makes requesting a refund a relatively painless process. So if you picked up one of the latest and greatest Android tablets and went a bit crazy downloading the best Android apps, here's how to request a refund on Google Play.

This guide shows you how to request a refund on Google Play and the restrictions involved. The refund policy is the same for all apps, games, and microtransactions. We also show you how to get a refund for e-books, audiobooks, TV shows, and movies.

The easiest way to get a refund from the Google Play Store is on mobile

According to the Google Play Store refund policy, you can request a refund for apps and in-app purchases within 48 hours of your purchase. E-books, audiobooks, movies, and TV shows can be refunded within seven days as long as you haven't downloaded or started watching the content.

Refunds are usually processed within one business day, and the funds are automatically returned to your payment method. If Google denies your request or you're outside the 48-hour window for an app, contact the app developer for a refund.

If you refund a purchase, then purchase it again later, you won't receive an automatic refund. In this situation, you must contact Google Play support or the app developer to request a refund.

How to request a Google Play Store refund on mobile

Follow the steps below, and you should get a refund with no problem if you are covered by Google Play's refund policy.

Before you start, make sure you're using the Play Store while signed in to the same account you purchased from.

Method 1: Best for refunding an app purchase

Go to the Play Store page of your purchased app and tap Refund. Click Request refund in the pop-up window. 2 Images Close After confirming the refund, you'll receive an email confirming that your refund request was processed and the funds will be refunded.

Method 2: For refunding an app or in-app purchase

This method can be used for refunding any purchase.

Open the Play Store and tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner of your screen. Tap Payments & Subscriptions from the pop-up window. Tap Budget & history. 2 Images Close Tap your purchase and tap Refund. Confirm your refund by tapping Yes on the pop-up window. 2 Images Close

Requesting a refund is relatively hassle-free, but checking your bank statement is always a good idea to ensure the funds arrive. If there are any issues with the refund request, contact the Google Play Store support team.

How to request a refund using a desktop

You can also request a refund through the Google Support page on the desktop.

Go to the Google Play Help topic about requesting a refund. Click Request a refund. This takes you to a page that links to the refund policy. Click Continue at the bottom of the page. Select Yes and click Continue at the bottom of the page to see your recent purchases. Selecting No and clicking Continue gives you a link and a prompt to log in to the correct Google account. Select the purchase you want refunded and click Continue to go to a confirmation page. Select the reason for your refund request and click Continue. The next page also asks for a reason for your cancelation. However, you must type text into a field before the Continue button turns blue. Describe your issue and click Request a refund to complete the process.

You'll receive an email confirming that your refund will be processed.

That's it! You've processed your refund.

Still, things don't always go smoothly, so here's how to address common problems when requesting a refund.

How to request a refund for a purchase older than 48 hours

If the refund button does not appear in the transactions list, the 48-hour refund period has lapsed, and you'll need to contact Google Support or the app developer to request a refund of a purchase for which the refund period expired.

To contact the app developer, go to the app's Play Store page and tap Developer contact to expand the developer's contact information. Once you see the email address in the drop-down menu, tap the email to draft an email to the developer about your refund. Include as much relevant information as possible. More information always helps get your money back.

Check the status or history of a refund

Google's online refund system has a refund progress checker built into it. If you requested a refund and didn't notice the money being refunded, or if the refund hasn't been reflected in your bank account, you can check the status of your refund. Here's how:

Open the Google Play refund status checker. Confirm the email address associated with the account that made the purchase. If you're logged in to the Google account you used for the purchase and refund, Google asks you to confirm or change the account. After choosing the correct account, select Review processed refunds or Under review. Click Continue to see a list of the refunds that match the category. You can manage the refunds further from there.

Get that money back

Google's refund system is automatic, so it may not make the correct decision. Contact Google's customer support if you can't figure out why your refund was denied. And when you get that cash back, try one of the best alternative apps to find the one that best fits your situation.