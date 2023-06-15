Google has implemented a series of changes to the Google Play Store meant to enhance the experience for those who own some of the finest Chromebooks and/or tablets, with big-screen optimizations and multi-device installation. One section Google is now turning its attention to is the browsing and discovery experience for these devices. Because of this, the Google Play Store is adding dedicated sections (or filters) for Chromebook and tablet apps.

4 Images

Close

As reported by 9to5Google, the Play Store includes an "Other devices" tab that you can use to browse non-smartphone apps. This tab is still there, but now, if you want to check out apps specifically optimized for Chromebooks or tablets, you'll find filters inside this "Other devices" page that will show you just that. You can find around 50 "Featured apps" for Chromebooks in here, while the tablet section offers 28. Moreover, you can also check out various individual categories if you need to narrow down your search even further, such as education apps, video/messaging apps, stylus-friendly apps, and many others.

The redesigned section is accessible from the smartphone version of the Play Store. Thanks to a relatively new option that lets you install apps on other devices attached to your account, you don't need to dry and dig through the Play Store on your tablet or Chromebook to install whatever you find interesting from the list. The tweak seems to be rolling out widely already, so be sure to check the Play Store on your devices to see if you have it.

The Android ecosystem has often been criticized for its lack of optimized apps for big screens or windows. With Google re-entering the tablet market with the Pixel Tablet, it makes sense that the company wants to highlight the apps that work best on the form factor. Well optimized apps for big-screen devices will also help establish book-style foldables as a viable product category, such as the Google Pixel Fold.