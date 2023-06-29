The Google Play Store's Material Design 3 revamp landed in October 2021, but despite receiving several minor refinements since then, it has only featured partial dynamic color and Material You integration since then. In March this year, Google was spotted working on a more thorough integration of Material Design 3's color-shifting elements on the Play Store. In a possible sign of the enhanced dynamic color implementation going live soon, all Play Store UI elements have now turned blue.

First reported by 9to5Google and as evident from the screenshots shared below, the Play Store's accent color has changed from green to blue. This change is visible throughout the store, indicating that the app no longer uses its half-baked dynamic color implementation that was mostly limited to the home screen in the first place.

2 Images Close

Green has been the main color of the Play Store for years now. So, seeing the accent colors suddenly change to blue feels weird. However, this could signal that Google is finally ready to release full dynamic color support for the Play Store, and the blue accents are temporary.

Interestingly, the company was found using blue accent color in a test build spotted in early March 2023. Back then, Google had seemingly just started working on the changes. There's even a bug report about the lack of full dynamic color support on the Play Store on the Android issue tracker, but Google has not yet acknowledged it.

Google seems to have been rolling out this change as a server-side rollout for the last few weeks, which is now reaching a large number of users based on Twitter reports (2). The change is already live on my Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, though I am not seeing the blue accents on the Poco F5 Pro.