The Google Play Store has been through various redesigns over the years, with the most recent one turning most interface elements blue rather than green, likely in preparation of full Material You support. That’s not the only thing Google is working on, as new variations of the Play Store’s bottom bar have been spotted.

In one test, the Play Store is showing its bottom bar in app listings for some, as spotted by 9to5Google. Previously, the bottom bar with the different sections (Games, Apps, Books, and, for some, Offers and Play Pass) fonly showed up on the Play Store’s home page. The new tweak doesn’t make it visible everywhere you navigate, though. It still doesn’t show up in the search interface and the Manage apps & device section. It’s unclear whether this is intended behavior or something Google hasn’t finished building.

4 Images Close

That’s not the only bottom bar-related tweak that could be incoming. @AssembleDebug posted a different version of the bottom bar on Twitter (or X, if you want to call it by its new name). The screenshots show the bottom bar in some app listings, with one variation showing Play Pass, Offers, New, Kids, Movies, and Books, with New basically replacing the usual Apps page. It’s likely that AssembleDebug dug up this change using some hidden developer flags within the app. It’s clear that this new bottom bar is either in early stages or is not intended to ship at all, as Google long officially removed the Movies section from the Play Store.

In their GappsMod Flags Telegram channel, AssembleDebug also revealed that Google might bring back the option to swipe between some sections on the Play Store. With the right flag enabled, they were able to show how it’s possible to swipe between the Overview and Manage tabs in the Manage apps & device section, something that also works in the Offers and Notifications page.

It’s clear that Google is hard at work revamping and modernizing the Play Store. We might not have to wait for full Material You support for long, and the option to easily navigate back to the home screen from app listings is also a much-needed timer saver.